What Critics Are Saying About Atlanta Season 4 As The First Two Episodes Drop

Season 4 of "Atlanta" is shaping up to be a special conclusion to the Emmy-winning series. Created by Donald Glover, "Atlanta" has been a critical darling since it debuted in 2016 and is widely considered one of the most culturally essential shows to watch. The series made stars out of its leading cast, which includes Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and Brian Tyree Henry. The trio, alongside Glover, returned earlier this year for Season 3, which was shot back-to-back with Season 4 (via Deadline). In an interesting move, much of the third season following the main cast was set in Europe, while isolated, stand-alone episodes were set stateside. This jarring change in storytelling led to the third season alienating viewers and critics because of the non-Atlanta setting and outside-the-box presentation. Dubbed by Vulture's Angelica Jade Bastién as "scattershot," the season was criticized for being an "empty provocation, relying on buzzy cameos meant to rile up audiences and slick stylization to hide its hollow interior."

Despite criticisms, the third season ultimately nabbed Glover and director Hiro Murai two Emmy nominations, proving that "Atlanta" is worthy of praise, even when it goes outside its established presenting format and narrative confines. The fourth season of "Atlanta" forgoes the European setting in favor of the iconic Georgian state, returning the FX comedy back to its roots. Now that the first two episodes have dropped, does Season 4 of "Atlanta" continue the show's hot streak of commenting on culture and race via laugh-out-loud surreal adventures, or is it an unceremonious end that fizzles?