The Real Reason Atlanta Is Ending After Season 4

Donald Glover's Emmy-winning hit comedy "Atlanta" gleefully subverts character tropes and story structure expectations to deliver a truly wild and unpredictable series. These refreshing seasons of television often include stand-alone episodes that completely depart from the main story and characters while throwing the audience deep into Glover's bizarre mind. Notable episodes include the frightening "Teddy Perkins," baring a striking resemblance to a controversial pop-star, and the racially centered Season 3, Episode 8 that creates an intensely eye-opening experience for viewers. The latter even propelled "Atlanta" to one of the top spots on our list of 2022's best television shows.

Glover's imagination is captured in gorgeous depth by acclaimed director and frequent collaborator Hiro Murai. The two also worked together on the beautiful Amazon musical "Guava Island," co-starring Rihanna, and on several of Glover's alter ego Childish Gambino's music videos, including the revolutionary "This Is America." Their shared work history helps to create richer work that's often evident on screen, delivering an exceptionally unique experience.

With the final season of "Atlanta," Glover seeks to ground the series more than ever and tell character-centric stories. This will ideally make for a fitting and celebratory sendoff as the main crew, including Zazie Beetz, Bryan Tyree Henry, and LaKeith Stanfield, return home for one last round. The Atlanta homecoming has already been revealing of its characters, including a deliciously petty Episode 2 led by Glover as the unforgiving Earn.