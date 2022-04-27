Chicago Fire Fans Just Got The Jesse Spencer News They've Been Waiting For
Over the years, fans of NBC's "One Chicago" franchise have grown used to seeing beloved characters come and go, and for the most part, "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D." have all managed to recover well from their various departures. However, "Chicago Fire" viewers were particularly shocked in the show's 10th season when longtime star Jesse Spencer, who had captured fans' hearts with his performance as Captain Matthew Casey, left the series.
Understandably, Casey's absence has loomed large over all of "Chicago Fire" Season 10. The character made the difficult decision in the season's fifth episode to leave his life in Chicago behind in order to relocate to Oregon, and he hasn't been seen in the series since then. Spencer did briefly reprise his role in "Dead Zone" when Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett took a moment to listen to a voicemail from Casey, but viewers, obviously, still want to see more of the fan-favorite character.
Well, it looks like "Chicago Fire" Season 10 will not wrap up its story without featuring at least one more appearance from Spencer's Matt Casey.
Jesse Spencer will appear in the Chicago Fire Season 10 finale
Jesse Spencer is set to reprise his role as Captain Matthew Casey in the Season 10 finale of "Chicago Fire." According to Deadline, the episode will see Casey make the trip from Oregon to Illinois in order to appear as the best man in Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd's (Miranda Rae Mayo) wedding. "Chicago Fire" executive producer Derek Haas told Deadline that it was the significance of Severide and Kidd's wedding that convinced Spencer to come back.
"We went to him and said, 'You're so loved on this show. And with the Severide wedding coming up, there's no way Casey would miss seeing his best friend getting married. Come on, man!' So, he graciously agreed to come back for the finale," Haas revealed. Unfortunately, the "Chicago Fire" producer was also quick to tell fans that Spencer's return will not extend past the show's Season 10 finale. "Casey committed to going to Oregon until one of the Darden boys finishes high school," Haas said. "That's a three-year commitment he made when he left this season. He's not coming back permanently to [Firehouse] 51 anytime soon."
Of course, the fact that his return will be a short-lived one shouldn't keep fans from feeling the joy of getting to see Casey interact with his former colleagues and friends again, including Kara Killmer's Sylvie. Indeed, "Chicago Fire" fans now have more than just Stella and Severide's wedding to look forward to in the series' Season 10 finale.