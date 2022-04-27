Chicago Fire Fans Just Got The Jesse Spencer News They've Been Waiting For

Over the years, fans of NBC's "One Chicago" franchise have grown used to seeing beloved characters come and go, and for the most part, "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D." have all managed to recover well from their various departures. However, "Chicago Fire" viewers were particularly shocked in the show's 10th season when longtime star Jesse Spencer, who had captured fans' hearts with his performance as Captain Matthew Casey, left the series.

Understandably, Casey's absence has loomed large over all of "Chicago Fire" Season 10. The character made the difficult decision in the season's fifth episode to leave his life in Chicago behind in order to relocate to Oregon, and he hasn't been seen in the series since then. Spencer did briefly reprise his role in "Dead Zone" when Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett took a moment to listen to a voicemail from Casey, but viewers, obviously, still want to see more of the fan-favorite character.

Well, it looks like "Chicago Fire" Season 10 will not wrap up its story without featuring at least one more appearance from Spencer's Matt Casey.