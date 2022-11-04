Paramount+ Drops The First Trailer For Criminal Minds: Evolution

While "Criminal Minds" may have concluded its run of more than 300 episodes in February of 2020, it's already slated to continue roughly two and a half years later in a sequel series titled "Criminal Minds: Evolution." Fans of "Criminal Minds" eager for its next incarnation can exclusively stream "Criminal Minds: Evolution" on Paramount+ starting on November 24. Furthermore, almost all of the big names from the main cast of "Criminal Minds" are returning, including Aisha Tyler, Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster, and A.J. Cook. Notably absent from its cast is Matthew Gray-Gubler.

In advance of the new show's premiere, showrunner Erica Messer revealed that "Criminal Minds: Evolution" will differ from its predecessor in that its first season will revolve around a single storyline, forgoing the episodic nature of past "Criminal Minds" seasons. Mantegna also hinted at a darker tone for "Evolution," further suggesting that in spite of the relatively short amount of time between the end of "Criminal Minds" and its premiere, "Evolution" will individualize itself as a distinct entity in more ways than one.

Now, with the release of its first episode just weeks away, Paramount+ dropped its first trailer for "Criminal Minds: Evolution," providing an extensive look at its classic characters' new adventures.