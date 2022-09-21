We Finally Know When The Criminal Minds Revival Is Coming To Paramount+

The "Criminal Minds" revival hasn't always been a sure thing. The original series was one of the most popular primetime dramas on CBS during its venerable run that began in 2005 and ended in February 2020, spanning 15 seasons and 324 episodes. Fans who were disappointed by the ratings juggernaut's end were no doubt happy when a "Criminal Minds" revival was reportedly in development in early 2021. Then, "Criminal Minds" star Paget Brewster Tweeted in July of that year that the revival was dead. However, a CBS executive confirmed that "Criminal Minds" was coming back in February 2022.

Since then, Paramount+ has announced the revival's title, "Criminal Minds: Evolution," as well as an official synopsis. Inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, "Evolution" begins with an UnSub who's used the pandemic as an opportunity to recruit fellow serial killers. With the world opening up again, the UnSub unleashes their serial killer network on the world, and it's up to the members of the BAU to stop them. Storytelling-wise, "Criminal Minds: Evolution" will be a mixture of serialized and episodic storytelling (via Variety).

Tidbits about the upcoming "Criminal Minds" revival keep on coming, and now we know when it will be arriving on Paramount+.