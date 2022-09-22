Criminal Minds: Evolution Showrunner Is Preparing Fans Of The Original Show For Some Big Changes

With the premiere of season 16 of "Criminal Minds" fast approaching, the program's showrunner has been teasing what the new season is going to look like.

Season 16 will be unlike any other season in the show's history since it began in 2005. In fact, it's not even called "Criminal Minds" anymore. It's called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," and when it premieres on November 24, it will consist of ten episodes. It also won't be on CBS itself. Instead, it will be available on Paramount+. Despite being released on a streaming platform, new episodes will still be released on a weekly basis–except during the show's midseason hiatus, which will be from December 15 to January 12.

Like the name implies, "Criminal Minds: Evolution" has evolved beyond the original series. So, what will the revival look like? Recently, showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer spoke at the Television Critics Association 2022 virtual event and gave several hints of what to expect.