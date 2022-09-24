Criminal Minds' Joe Mantegna Has A Warning For Fans Ahead Of Evolution

With the "Criminal Minds" revival coming to Paramount+ on November 24, there's been tons of chatter about how "Evolution" is going to be different from the original series that ran for 15 seasons on CBS. Fans were excited to hear showrunner Erica Messer talk about the new format, with a very fitting pandemic backdrop. Instead of a different case every week, the story will continue. "What's great about telling this over 10 episodes is what the audience is used to, which is like, "Well, why are they [the unsubs] the way they are?" We're going to be showing you that over stretches of episodes," Messer told EW.

But the change to a serialized format isn't the only thing that will be different about "Evolution" as it switches to Paramount+. At the Television Critics Association (TCA) "Criminal Minds" panel, Messer said that the switch to streaming has "definitely broadened our scope," but she knows older kids watch the show and says she "never wanted us to go into full-rated R, extra violence, or something that would feel like a different series" (via Alex Zalben on Twitter).

While Messer warns that there will be more swearing by some of the characters — Rossi (Joe Mantegna) "especially," Mantegna has his own warning for fans about the revival.