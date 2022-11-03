Wendell & Wild Director Henry Selick On How He Learned Jordan Peele Was A Big Fan Of Stop-Motion Animation - Exclusive

Since his film directorial debut in 1993 with the holiday classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas," director Henry Selick's name has been associated with stop-motion animation greatness. Per IMDb, After "Nightmare," Selick directed the high-profile stop-motion classics "James and the Giant Peach" in 1996 and "Coraline" in 2009 — where he paired with the venerable stop-motion artisans at Laika Studios.

Selick's latest stop-motion offering is the Netflix original movie "Wendell & Wilde." Co-written and co-produced by Selick and Jordan Peele, "Wendell & Wilde" follows a pair of mischievous demon brothers — Wendell (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) — who begin the film imprisoned in a hell-like underworld. They're given a chance to live out their dreams, though, when they are summoned to the Land of the Living by a 13-year-old orphan named Kat (Lyric Ross), who is looking to find peace following the tragic loss of her mom and dad years before. Wendell and Wild possess such magic to help ease Kat's pain, so long as they can keep out of trouble long enough to use it.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Selick said he originally sought out Key and Peele to lend their comedic talents to the voice roles of "Wendell & Wild," but instead he found a kindred spirit who also happened to love the art of stop-motion animation.