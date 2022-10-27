Wendell & Wild's James Hong On Why 2022 Is One Of The Most Memorable Years In His Seven-Decade Career - Exclusive Interview

With more than 450 credits to his name after kicking off his screen career nearly 70 years ago, legendary actor James Hong is undoubtedly the most prolific actor working in Hollywood today. Having amassed an impressive list of live-action and animated credits in both film and television, Hong has appeared in such movie hits as "Blade Runner," "Big Trouble in Little China," and most recently, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

As a voice actor, Hong has lent his distinct vocals to such high-profile projects as the "Kung Fu Panda" movies and TV series and the animated "Star Wars: Rebels" and "Star Wars: Visions." Yet for all the voice roles Hong has performed over his illustrious career, "Wendell & Wild" is unique in that it marks the first time Hong voices a character for a stop-motion film.

Co-written by Henry Selick and Jordan Peele and directed by Selick — the legendary director of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Coraline" — "Wendell & Wild" makes its long-awaited debut on Netflix Friday, October 28. Keegan-Michael Key and Peele voice the titular characters of Wendell and Wild, respectively, a pair of demon brothers who look to escape their hellish existence in an underworld prison by convincing a guilt-ridden 13-year-old orphan, Kat (Lyric Ross), to summon them to the Land of the Living. The trade-off is tempting to Kat since it gives her a chance to make peace with the loss of her parents, and it provides Wendell and Wild the opportunity to live the life they've long been dreaming of.

Since they were a pair of troublemakers in their underworld prison, Wendell and Wild can't help but stir up all kinds of craziness for Kat and her fellow students at her Catholic boarding school, as well as the denizens of the once-vibrant town that was home to Kat's parents before their untimely deaths. Hong voices the pivotal role of Father Bests — a priest and headmaster of the school who is desperately trying to save the facility from closing — whose wild encounter with the mischievous demon brothers yields unexpected results.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Hong discussed his work with Selick, Key, and Peele, and why 2022 has been an especially exciting year in his distinguished career.