The One Classic Batman Villain Jack Bannon Wants To See On Pennyworth - Exclusive

"Pennyworth" creator Bruno Heller and writer and producer John Stephens have made it pretty clear that there won't be any major "Batman" villains in the show. However, it's still fun to speculate. The duo told Looper that they got away with alluding to the Joker on "Gotham" multiple times, but the studio has since cracked down on not-so-subtle homages to major "Batman" characters. Well, there goes the actors' and fans' hopes for classic villainous cameos — but that just means that "Pennyworth" gets to stand apart from what's come before.

The prequel series centers around the origin story of everyone's favorite "Batman" butler, Alfred Pennyworth, played by Jack Bannon. There's no doubt that the show holds its own without a ton of "Batman" universe cameos, but hey, actors can dream, right?

"Pennyworth" invited Looper to the New York Comic Con press room, where we spoke exclusively spoke to Bannon, who named the major "Batman" villain he wants on the show and the biggest rewards of giving a backstory to his iconic character.