Bruno Heller And John Stephens Talk Pennyworth Season 3 And Gotham Influences - Exclusive Interview

Have there been any "Batman"-adjacent characters or storylines that you couldn't get the green light on or actors you wanted on the show but you couldn't make it work for whatever reason?

Bruno Heller: [Jokingly] Yeah, we tried to get Christian Bale and Angelina Jolie, but they wouldn't have it. No. No, we've both been doing it long enough. One knows how to cut your [coat] to fit [your cloth]. ... "No," I'm afraid, is the simple, not very interesting answer to that.

What about characters? Because I know that there are some restrictions for [characters slated to appear in] movies.

Heller: [The] same thing applies. ... The thing with [characters is] we know by now, because we had a whole big thing where John snuck Joker into "Gotham" without anybody ... We weren't supposed to do that.

John Stephens: We did it again and again. Every time, they're like, "Is this the last time?" "Absolutely. This is [the] last time."

Heller: Now they caught onto that stuff, so anytime he just said, "Can we have some in a cape?"

Stephens: Also, the nature of the show is built, as Bruno says, not to have those characters. It exists in its own world without them.

What have been some of the biggest differences between doing "Gotham" and "Pennyworth"? Would you like to grab anyone who was on that and bring them over to "Pennyworth"?

Stephens: It's much more violent. There's a lot of adult language.

Heller: I would bring ... Well, they're all lovely people. I'd bring them all over. I'd bring Jada [Pinkett Smith] over because when Jada's in the room, you can relax because she does all the hype that you need for a show. She will deliver. She was a laugh. [I] enjoyed working with Jada.

Stephens: She's the most committed person in the room. You're like, "I better take this more seriously."