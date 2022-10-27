Ben Aldridge And Jack Bannon Talk Pennyworth Season 3 And Batman Comics - Exclusive Interview

We don't often get to see much of a live-action Thomas Wayne outside of his brutal death. What, if any, comics or "Batman" films helped inform your direction? And what's most exciting about taking on 1960s and '70s London?

Ben Aldridge: Once I was cast, both Jack [and I] were a bit like, "Oh my goodness, we're playing these iconic characters. People are going to have expectations [of] us." Then we were quickly comforted by realizing that we [were] playing them and inventing them alongside Bruno [Heller] pre the comic lore. So no one can turn around ... They can have opinions, but they can't turn around and be like, "You're wrong." So that was quite a relief, but very exciting as well.

I watched every incarnation of his death that's on camera, from cartoons to the more recent films and stuff, to see what existed of him so far. [I] tried to read around personality traits that he has. The mustache is in there, because in the comic books, he was depicted with a mustache, so I wanted to do that. Bruno was like, "Are you sure?" And I was like, "Yes."

It is interesting to be playing someone and knowing the person they become but not knowing the history of how they got there. Bruno has been brilliant at inventing the whole CIA element to him, the spy element to him, [and] his moral compass that's always challenged throughout the three seasons.

... It's cool to join something that has a legendary status and to hope that you're going to add to it in a creative way.

Speaking of that history, [are] there [any flashbacks or storylines from Thomas' days in] the "Batman" comics that you'd love to touch on [in the show]?

Aldridge: I have been trying to pitch "Flashpoint," as in me being Batman. They're not going to do it. Also, I think in one of the comics, there's a scene where Thomas goes to a fancy-dress party dressed as a bat, which I thought could be cool. It's way too on the nose.

What I like about what we do is we are looking at the personality traits of Martha, Thomas, and Alfred that come together to raise Bruce, basically. You've got the radical vigilante maverick of Martha — the heart for justice. Then you've got this moral, scrupulous, intelligent, neurotic father in Thomas. We're always looking ahead to what it becomes.