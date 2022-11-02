Why Okoye's Same-Sex Relationship In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is So Important According To Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira is largely known for playing two memorable characters — one in film and the other on television. First, Gurira brought the character of Michonne to life right off the pages of Robert Kirkman's comic books and into AMC's successful television adaptation, and then she exploded onto the scene in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Okoye in "Black Panther."

In the highly anticipated follow-up to director Ryan Coogler's first MCU venture, Okoye and the other citizens of Wakanda face their darkest hour in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is dead, and for Gurira, the real-life death of Boseman was almost all too much to bear. "I felt hollow," Gurira said in an interview with Vanity Fair where she expressed how the entire cast rallied together to offer one another comfort. "I was numb and was so confused because it was very evident that he was gone," she continued. "We were all feeling it, but we had each other. We were able to lean into each other and commiserate together about our feelings and sadness."

Another important relationship for both the actor and her character in the sequel is Okoye's love interest Aneka (Michaela Coel). No spoilers here, but Okoye and Aneka do share a "brief and endearing moment in the film" (via Vanity Fair). But do you know why Okoye's love interest in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is so important to the actor who portrays the General of the Dora Milaje?