Rick And Michonne Will Return To The Walking Dead Universe In A Six-Part Miniseries

"The Walking Dead" has enjoyed a long, prosperous run on AMC that began way back in 2010. Across 11 seasons, it has introduced (and swiftly killed off) countless characters, taken viewers across a zombie-infested world, and reminded us all of the importance of hanging onto one's humanity, particularly in times of crisis. Still, it couldn't go on forever, hence why Season 11 is it's last, giving fans a whopping 24 final episodes to enjoy. Of course, if you've spent any time online in the past few years, you'd know that the "Walking Dead" property isn't going anywhere.

Hopping on the expanded universe craze, AMC is building a "Walking Dead" franchise made up of numerous titles. Some will tackle new characters, new locales, and new points in the timeline, but the "TWD" saga isn't totally abandoning its roots. A fair number of these shows will focus on famous characters such as Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and more. As it turns out, however, this concept isn't limited to just those pre-existing characters who've stuck with the show right up to its conclusion.

As revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, a "Walking Dead" spin-off miniseries focused on longtime show staples and romantic partners Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne Hawthorne (Danai Gurira) — collectively known as the game-changing "Richonne" — is on the way.