The Morbid Way Ben Aldridge Prepped To Play Thomas Wayne On Pennyworth - Exclusive

Ben Aldridge's chosen method of preparation for becoming young Thomas Wayne is fairly morbid, but hey — if it works, it works. "I watched every incarnation of his death that's on camera, from cartoons to the more recent films and stuff, to see what existed of him so far," Aldridge explained. "[I] tried to read around personality traits that he has. The mustache is in there, because in the comic books, he was depicted with a mustache, so I wanted to do that. Bruno [Heller] was like, 'Are you sure?' And I was like, 'Yes.'"

Though fans are quite familiar with the end of Thomas' journey, it still leaves plenty of room for Aldridge to make the character his own. "It is interesting to be playing someone and knowing the person they become but not knowing the history of how they got there," Aldridge added. "Bruno has been brilliant at inventing the whole CIA element to him, the spy element to him, [and] his moral compass that's always challenged throughout the three seasons."

Of course, Aldridge is up for the challenge of redefining what fans think they know about Thomas Wayne. He noted, "It's cool to join something that has a legendary status and to hope that you're going to add to it in a creative way."

New episodes of "Pennyworth" stream Thursdays on HBO Max.