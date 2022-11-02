John Carpenter Has A Harsh Criticism Of The American Godzilla Films

John Carpenter can certainly be considered an authority on monster movies. Having directed arguably one of the greatest monster movies of all time in 1982's "The Thing," Carpenter knows a thing or two about what goes into making monsters scary. Carpenter is known as a master of horror — if not the master — and besides being the film director behind many classics such as "Halloween" and "They Live," he is also quite a cinephile, particularly for older films.

"Godzilla" is a name synonymous with towering, giant monsters, also known as Kaiju. The king of the monsters himself has been the star of over 30 movies for Toho Studios. Within them, he is either the villain, menacing and destroying all of Japan, or he is the hero, saving Japan from incoming invaders. The monster's popularity has led to two American remakes as well as a monster mash sequel to the latest remake and a crossover with Kong, the king of the apes.

For "Godzilla" day in November of 2022, Carpenter hosted a slew of classic "Godzilla" movies for Shout! Factory TV. The streaming network's lineup for the marathon included Godzilla's first appearance on film in "Gojira," as well as other giant monster flicks "Rodan," Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster," and mashup "War of the Gargantuas." Nowhere to be seen in this Carpenter-hosted lineup will you find 1998's "Godzilla" starring Matthew Broderick or the 2014 "Godzilla" from "Rogue One" director Gareth Edwards. In fact, Carpenter has some pretty harsh words for the American-produced "Godzilla" fare.