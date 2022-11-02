The Russo Brothers' Electric State Is Building A Stunning Roster Of Stars
Marvel diehards know 2019's superhero bonanza "Avengers: Endgame" marked the triumphant end of the MCU's 23-movie-long "Infinity Saga." It also served as the culmination of the truly astonishing run that found Joe and Anthony Russo helming four movies in five years for Marvel Studios. Given the scope of those flicks — which also includes "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," and "Avengers: Infinity War" — it's a miracle the brothers were still standing by the time "Endgame" arrived.
Even more surprising is that the Russos have hardly slowed down after that grueling stretch. In fact, they've directed two feature films since with 2021's "Cherry" and this year's "The Gray Man." Plus, they will helm at least one episode of Amazon's series "Citadel." They're not taking a breather anytime soon either, having already announced they'll direct the upcoming sci-fi adventure flick "The Electric State."
Based on an illustrated book from Simon Stålenhag ("Tales From the Loop") and adapted by "Endgame" scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the new film is set in an alternate United States decimated by a battle between sentient robots and their human counterparts and follows an orphaned teen, her robot companion, and a mysterious smuggler as they search for the teen girl's brother. And even as intriguing as that narrative sounds, the astonishing list of actors the Russos are lining up to bring "The Electric State" to life should have fans even more jazzed to see it.
The Russos continue to take a more is more approach to ensemble casting
The reportedly $200 million-plus "The Electric State" is already shaping up to be one of the biggest films the Russos have made, and will indeed find the brothers re-teaming with their "The Gray Man" backers at Netflix (per The Hollywood Reporter). As THR initially reported in June, the film will be anchored by Netflix's "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes" star Millie Bobby Brown, who was soon joined by the Russos "Avengers" star Chris Pratt. A couple of months later, "The Electric State" cast got even more impressive as Deadline announced Stanley Tucci, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Jason Alexander had also boarded the project.
That list of names would've been more than enough to fill a one-sheet for most films, even those as big as "The Electric State" purports to be. But if the Russo Bros. have taught us anything, it's that they thrive when working with a sprawling ensemble cast of A-list talent. So the latest major casting report from Variety should hardly come as a surprise. Still, the names in that report nothing to slouch at as they include the Russo's "Avengers" and "Captain America" star Anthony Mackie, Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton, "Breaking Bad" and "The Mandalorian" alum Giancarlo Esposito, and the resurgent Ke Huy Kwan ("Everything Everywhere All At Once").
Per Variety, Mackie and Thornton will voice sentient robots in the film. Esposito will reportedly play one of the main antagonists, and Kwan will appear as a doctor. Variety also reports "The Electric State" is currently in production in Georgia and eyeing a 2024 release on Netflix. Keep your eyes peeled for updates.