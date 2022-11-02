The Russo Brothers' Electric State Is Building A Stunning Roster Of Stars

Marvel diehards know 2019's superhero bonanza "Avengers: Endgame" marked the triumphant end of the MCU's 23-movie-long "Infinity Saga." It also served as the culmination of the truly astonishing run that found Joe and Anthony Russo helming four movies in five years for Marvel Studios. Given the scope of those flicks — which also includes "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Civil War," and "Avengers: Infinity War" — it's a miracle the brothers were still standing by the time "Endgame" arrived.

Even more surprising is that the Russos have hardly slowed down after that grueling stretch. In fact, they've directed two feature films since with 2021's "Cherry" and this year's "The Gray Man." Plus, they will helm at least one episode of Amazon's series "Citadel." They're not taking a breather anytime soon either, having already announced they'll direct the upcoming sci-fi adventure flick "The Electric State."

Based on an illustrated book from Simon Stålenhag ("Tales From the Loop") and adapted by "Endgame" scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the new film is set in an alternate United States decimated by a battle between sentient robots and their human counterparts and follows an orphaned teen, her robot companion, and a mysterious smuggler as they search for the teen girl's brother. And even as intriguing as that narrative sounds, the astonishing list of actors the Russos are lining up to bring "The Electric State" to life should have fans even more jazzed to see it.