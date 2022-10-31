Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Will Be Marvel's Wonder Man

After having already done about as much as they could with the most popular superheroes in Marvel Comics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now seems to be moving on to second-tier and lesser-known characters. One of these characters is Wonder Man, whose new Disney+ series was announced in June (per THR). Wonder Man was originally introduced in the comics in 1964 in "The Avengers" #9 as a villain named Simon Williams, a young, failing businessman who was caught embezzling money from his company and blamed Tony Stark for his misfortunes. Baron Zemo gave him superpowers making him nearly invincible, so he could fight The Avengers but also poisoned him so Zemo could control the newly made supervillain. After Wonder Man finds The Avengers to be so kind to him that they try to find an antidote to the poison, he turns on Zemo, helping The Avengers win the battle. Later on in the comics, starting with "West Coast Avengers" #1, he moved out to Los Angeles to become an actor and a stuntman, using his invulnerability to his advantage and also joined the West Coast Avengers.

While fans were excited about the announcement of the Wonder Man series, many wondered if the show would suffer from certain limits within the MCU. In the r/comicbooks subreddit, u/android151 pointed out that the best characters he interacted with in the comics are not going to be available in the MCU. A few other people raised the same point, such as u/GodFlintstone, who worried that the X-Men won't be introduced in time to team Wonder Man up with Beast, a close friend of his in the comics.

Initial concerns aside, there's good news now as Marvel has now announced the actor who will be playing Wonder Man.