This Fan-Favorite WandaVision Character Will Return For Agatha: Coven Of Chaos

Emma Caulfield Ford told Vanity Fair that she will be reprising her role as Sarah Proctor, aka Dottie Jones. The actress, who recently confirmed that she has multiple sclerosis, also talked about telling her friend and showrunner Jac Schaeffer that she has the condition — something she regrets not doing when filming "WandaVision." "I can't put myself through what I did with 'WandaVision' again. I can't do that. They did nothing wrong," she told Vanity Fair. "They had no idea what was going on with me." She acknowledged that she plans to be more vocal this time, especially if the heat becomes an issue for her. "If people [on 'WandaVision'] had known, I could have had a little cooling suit underneath my top and kept my core cool," she said.

When viewers are first introduced to Dottie in Episode 2 ("Don't Touch That Dial") of "WandaVision," she seems like a formidable leader of Westview. "Dottie is the key to everything in this town. Country club memberships, parties, school admissions," Agnes tells Wanda. "You get in with Dottie and it'll be smooth sailing from here on out." Unfortunately by the end of Season 1, we discover Dottie is really Sarah Proctor, as she pleads with Wanda to let her daughter out of her room and tells her angrily, "We feel your pain."

It's too soon to know if Caulfield Ford will return as Dottie or Sarah, but we're looking forward to seeing her return in "Agatha: Coven of Chaos."