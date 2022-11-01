The Winchesters' Robbie Thompson Explains Why He Was Bummed When He Left Season 11 Of Supernatural - Exclusive

Mary Winchester's death in the first few minutes of "Supernatural" provided the heartbeat for the show that would go on for 15 seasons. Little did Samantha Smith know that when she booked this ten-minute gig, the role would provide work for years to come. Smith went on to play a ghostly Mary, appeared in Heavenly flashbacks, taunted Dean in a Djinn-induced fever dream with the perfect family life, and tormented Dean again when Eve took her form to screw with him.

Smith's role extended beyond cameos at the end of Season 11 when Amara brings Mama Winchester back from the dead, and she's not what anyone expected — even Dean. The Winchesters are apparently immune from Dean's frequent assertion that what's dead should stay dead, because the family comes back from the dead more than the monsters they hunt. Now, fans are getting a glimpse into the young lives of Mary and John Winchester with the "Supernatural" prequel "The Winchesters." Smith has passed the Mary Winchester baton to Meg Donnelly, and "Supernatural" writer Robbie Thompson has reconnected with his roots as the show's head writer.

The CW invited Looper to "The Winchesters" New York Comic Con press room, where Thompson told us why he was bummed to leave "Supernatural" in Season 11.