Marvel Producer Teases Tension Between Sam Wilson And Thunderbolt Ross In Captain America 4
"Captain America: New World Order" is shaping up to be a major Marvel Cinematic Universe event. The sequel, set for release on May 3, 2024, will be headlined by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in his new role as Captain America. It also marks the return of Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns, last seen in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," and introduces Harrison Ford in the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. Ross was previously portrayed by the late William Hurt in "The Incredible Hulk," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Black Widow."
"Captain America: New World Order" producer Nate Moore is already teasing the dynamic between Sam and General Ross. According to the producer, there is going to be some tension since they have a very specific reason to not trust each other. Let's just say fans should plan on giving "Captain America: Civil War" a rewatch to better enjoy what's in store for the sequel.
Sam Wilson is not happy with Thaddeus Ross
Sam Wilson and Thaddeus Ross are coming into "Captain America: New World Order" with a less-than-stellar history together. This includes Ross having thrown Sam behind bars in "Captain America: Civil War" for violating the Sokovia Accords. Plenty has happened since that 2016 sequel (including Thanos' reign of destruction in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame"), but this event will fuel the sparks of tension between the characters, according to Nate Moore (via Collider).
"Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, [who] if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of 'Civil War' because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There's going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun," Moore said.
"Captain America: New World Order" won't be Harrison Ford's only appearance as Ross either. The actor will also pop up in 2024's "Thunderbolts." And with Sam Wilson stepping into his new role, this could mean a long relationship between the two, whether as adversaries or necessary allies.