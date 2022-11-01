Marvel Producer Teases Tension Between Sam Wilson And Thunderbolt Ross In Captain America 4

Sam Wilson and Thaddeus Ross are coming into "Captain America: New World Order" with a less-than-stellar history together. This includes Ross having thrown Sam behind bars in "Captain America: Civil War" for violating the Sokovia Accords. Plenty has happened since that 2016 sequel (including Thanos' reign of destruction in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame"), but this event will fuel the sparks of tension between the characters, according to Nate Moore (via Collider).

"Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, [who] if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of 'Civil War' because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There's going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun," Moore said.

"Captain America: New World Order" won't be Harrison Ford's only appearance as Ross either. The actor will also pop up in 2024's "Thunderbolts." And with Sam Wilson stepping into his new role, this could mean a long relationship between the two, whether as adversaries or necessary allies.