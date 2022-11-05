Bad Sisters Is The Family Feud Drama That's Even More Fiery Than House Of The Dragon

The TV streaming wars have just finished a major battle that saw Harfoots and Hulks go toe-to-hairy-toe with one another. And yet, even with another Marvel series and Amazon pulling out the most expensive show ever made, one contender clawed its way back to reclaim a legacy that had since been lost, turning millions of heads in the process: "House of the Dragon," the prequel to "Game of Thrones," overcame a besmirched name to gather similar numbers to the show that preceded it, with the Season 1 finale bringing in 9.3 million views alone. An impressive feat, undoubtedly, and kudos to Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and company for their effort.

However, "House of the Dragon" isn't the only show to handle deathly in-house events this year, and get away with it so well. There's one show that may well have gone under the radar and manages to dispose of unwanted branches of the family tree in an even showier fashion — a "Big Little Lies" from the Emerald Isle, this series doesn't require knights, queens, or excessively pointy seating to fight for. All it needs is five loving sisters ... and a monstrous jerk, the latter of whom is competing to be one of the best small-screen villains in years.

That series in question is called "Bad Sisters," and it might just be the best show of 2022 that didn't make your watchlist. Here's why it should.