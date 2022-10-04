The Winchesters' Jensen Ackles Opens Up About A Paranormal Experience On The Supernatural Set

Jensen Ackles went on to explain what he'd do if a ghost suddenly appeared in his presence. "I don't know how I would react, but I do feel like I tend to jump to the 'There's gotta be some sort of logical explanation for why that window just flew open or," he said before his wife cut him off, offering, "Why that hammer flew across Gino's whole tool belt."

"Yeah, Danneel is much quicker to think that there's an entity or some sort of presence," Ackles added. Noting some unexplainable instances at the Family Business Beer Company, Danneel said, "There's just a reason there's a house ... we own a brewery together, and there is an old house on the brewery, and there's a reason why the construction there has completely stopped."

Ackles finally relented, owning up to the fact that he's had at least one pretty creepy experience. "I'll give you one quick little story. I don't remember what season of 'Supernatural' this was, but we used to shoot at this decommissioned insane asylum [near] Vancouver called Riverview," he said. "So there were four floors and a basement, and we generally filmed in the basement or the first two floors. The third floor wasn't really utilized, and the fourth floor was off limits."

Ackles was either determined to prove himself a true Winchester or that people were making a fuss over nothing. "And one day, I got the liaison of the building, of the property there to take me up to the fourth floor," he recalled. "And I said, 'I gotta know what's going on.' And she walked up, and she said, 'Well, this is the staircase I was pushed down.' I was like, 'Who pushed you?!' And she was like, 'I don't know, I was alone.'" Nope, that wasn't enough for Ackles to high-tail it back to the slightly less haunted floors.