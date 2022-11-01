Wendell & Wild Voice Star James Hong Says He's Proud To See The Strides Made In Asian Representation In Hollywood - Exclusive

It's been landmark year in the amazing career of prolific actor James Hong, who has appeared in more than 450 film and TV roles. But even after seven decades in the entertainment business, Hong — who has starred in such film classics as "Blade Runner," "Big Trouble in Little China," and the 2022 acclaimed indie sensation "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — continues to scale new heights in showbiz.

In addition to his hundreds of live-action roles, Hong is also a prolific voice actor who has been featured in such hit animated films as "Mulan," "Kung Fu Panda" and its sequels, and more recently, "Turning Red." His latest voice role for the new Netflix original film "Wendell & Wild" is unique, though, in that it marks the first time Hong has appeared in a feature produced in stop-motion animation.

Directed by iconic stop-motion director Henry Selick and co-written by Selick and Jordan Peele, the film follows a pair of demon brothers, Wendell (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who are summoned to the Land of the Living from the underworld by Kat (Lyric Ross), a 13-year-old girl racked with guilt over the loss of her parents. Also among the residents that the mischievous brothers encounter in the Land of the Living is Father Bests (Hong), the headmaster of Kat's Catholic boarding school who just fell victim to a dastardly plan by a pair of scheming townsfolk.

Wendell & Wild isn't the only career first Hong experienced in 2022. Earlier this year, Hong received a long-awaited honor that elevated the actor's goal for greater Asian American representation in Hollywood.