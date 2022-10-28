James Hong On The Big Future He Saw For Jordan Peele And Keegan-Michael Key When He Guest-Starred On Key & Peele - Exclusive

Legendary actor James Hong has seen a plethora of stars on the rise in his seven-decade career in the industry. Among them are Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, whom Hong first met in 2013 when they were burgeoning comedians on the Comedy Central sketch series "Key & Peele."

Now, nine years after Hong guest-starred on "Key & Peele," he has reunited with the comedy duo for their new stop-motion animated adventure-comedy "Wendell & Wild." Streaming exclusively on Netflix, "Wendell & Wild" tells the story of a 13-year-old orphan, Kat (Lyric Ross), who is placed in a Catholic boarding school after the tragic loss of her mom and dad years earlier. Guilt-ridden over the accident that took her parents' lives, Kat finds a solution that will bring her peace when she encounters Wendell (Key) and Wild (Peele), a pair of demon brothers imprisoned in the underworld. If Kat summons Wendell and Wild to the Land of the Living, they will not only be able to help the teen with her troubles but also be able to live out the dreams they've long desired.

Hong also stars in "Wendell & Wild" in the pivotal role of Father Bests, a priest and headmaster of Kat's boarding school who inadvertently gets caught up in the demons' wild and crazy ways. "Wendell & Wild" is directed by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Coraline" helmer Henry Selick, who penned the screenplay with Peele. In an exclusive interview, Hong told Looper how he was thrilled to reunite with Peele nearly a decade after first working with him.

"I'm glad he kept me in mind, which means that I did a great job in 'Key & Peele,'" Hong enthused. Perhaps even more thrilling to Hong, though, is to see how successful Key and Peele have become in the industry since he sensed something very special about the comedy duo all those years ago.