Stargirl To End After Season 3 At The CW

DC's "Stargirl" is a delightful look at young superheroes (and supervillains) trying to live up to their predecessors' legacy, while having to face a whole bunch of dangerous, highly experienced threats. Even in The CW's traditionally well-stacked deck of superhero TV shows, the fresh-faced approach of Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her Justice Society of America friends has stood out with its combination of levity and genuine danger. Season 3 has taken things to the next level by keeping its Big Bad hidden, opting instead for a murder mystery and strange spy cameras that haunt the characters.

As intriguing as the conclusion to this mystery will no doubt prove to be, it looks like the story is coming to an end on November 16. Not just the story of Season 3, mind you — the season 3 finale, Frenemies – Chapter Eleven: The Haunting," will be the last episode of "Stargirl" altogether. Let's take a look why the show is ending at the CW.