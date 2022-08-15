The CW's New Ownership Has Fans Seriously Worried About Its Future

As word continues to spread that Nexstar — the country's largest local television and media company — will now own a 75% stake in the CW, (while former co-owners Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Dicovery will retain just 12.5% each), fans of the teen TV-centric network are growing increasingly nervous. As part of the deal, The Wrap explains, Nextar will absorb $100 million of the CW's debt, and although current C.E.O. Mark Pedowitz will remain in his role, the NewsNation and WGN radio owners intend to dramatically alter and re-focus the long youth-oriented network's programming.

Nextar's chairman and C.E.O., Perry Sook, described the company's plan of attack to The Wall Street Journal in simultaneously ambiguous and revealing jargon, saying, "Our acquisition of The CW is strategically and operationally compelling, as it will enable us to leverage our operational experience to improve the network's performance [...] we plan to apply the same strict financial standards to operating The CW as we apply to our other businesses."

As if the "that means only the most profitable programming" subtext weren't clear enough, Nexstar President Tom Carter underlined it even further, the outlet reports, explaining in a call on Monday that the new owners intend to target the same demographic as many of their other stations — most of which boast an average viewer age of 58. This doesn't bode well for the tweens, teens, and young adults who still rely on the CW for series geared specifically for them, but it isn't just a shift in the network's target demographic that concerns current audiences.