The Estate's Rosemarie DeWitt On Working With Toni Collette, David Duchovny, And Her Husband - Exclusive Interview

Now, I'm guessing your relationship isn't as toxic as this one is. But are there some fundamental truths about any marriage that you can tap into playing these roles together?

What I related to, and I don't even know if it stayed in the movie, but ... There was a beat that was always hard to pull off where it was a big, "Shut the f up," which a lot of people want to say to their partner sometimes. But there was a take we did of something where ... in the middle of a take, I did an improv where I was like, "James, can you leave the room? You're stressing me out." It was a feeling of wanting to control your partner. You have to resist the impulse to change people. You can't change people, but when you've been in deep partnership for a long time, you would love to tell them exactly what to do. That part felt true.

That goes back to what you're saying about playing this character and being able to do these things on set that you don't necessarily do in real life.

You would never want to. You might have that impulse, but to see the look on their face when they're like, "Really? You're going to talk to me like that?," would be terrible. It is fun to do it where you do it, and then you get applause for it. David Duchovny, the worse he got, the harder we laughed.

Is it harder to leave work at the office and not talk about it after hours when you're working together and playing a married couple?

No. It's so easy. When I was young ... When you're a young actor, the work is so front and center, and it's not just the work itself. It's wanting to be good, not wanting to mess it up. Now it's the joy of having somebody you trust so much ... [for example], I would never start making out with somebody in a scene to get what I want. But with Ron, it can be scripted and I can have that impulse, and I don't need to ask for permission or whatever, because I know he is going to go with it.

If anything, it wasn't like we didn't leave work at home. We were more pinching ourselves being like, "We're so lucky that we get to do this, and we're lucky that we get to do it together." That's a great way to spend a day. It was fun because our kids actually got to come to set and watch us — not for the inappropriate stuff — and I could tell that they thought it was cool too.