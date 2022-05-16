The Staircase Filmmakers Have Scathing Words For HBO's Adaptation

HBO Max's adaptation of "The Staircase" has come under fire in the weeks since its May 5 debut, with the very same filmmakers who inspired it publicly bashing the true-crime series and its creator, Antonio Campos, for what they claim is an "attack" on the credibility of their work. For those who haven't seen the show or docuseries, "The Staircase" covers the story of novelist Michael Peterson and the controversial death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson, who supposedly fell down a flight of stairs inside their home in 2001.

Peterson was found guilty of murder for Kathleen's death and sentenced to life in prison. However, a retrial was later ordered up and he was able to accept an Alford plea — changing his charge from murder to voluntary manslaughter — after admitting there was enough evidence to convict him (via Harper's Bazaar). Peterson was sentenced to time served and eventually allowed to walk free. Oscar-winning filmmaker Jean-Xavier de Lestrade and his team wound up making "The Staircase" docuseries about the whole saga in 2004 and the rest is now history — and being dramatized on HBO Max.

Lestrade and the others who worked on the original series recently took aim at the streaming giant and "Staircase" adaptation creator Campos in a new Vanity Fair piece for what they call a betrayal of their trust, and the filmmakers aren't mincing words.