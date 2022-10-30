Why Daniel Radcliffe Is Especially Proud Of His Performance In Swiss Army Man

To an entire generation of movie lovers, Daniel Radcliffe is, and ever will be known for playing the boy who lived in the "Harry Potter" film franchise. And that will likely be true for several generations to come. For his part, Radcliffe has always seemed accepting of that fact, and even tearfully celebrated the franchise's legacy, along with its unimaginable impact on his own life with former cast mates during HBO's recent reunion special.

That being said, Radcliffe has essentially spent the better part of the past decade taking roles as far from his Hogwarts counterpart as he can find. Along the way, he's become one of the more widely respected young actors to emerge from the "Harry Potter" franchise. That has a lot to do with the actor taking a sort of "the higher the risk, the higher the reward" mentality to choosing his post-Potter roles. It's safe to say one of the biggest risks of Radcliffe's career came in 2016 when he signed on to play a perpetually gassy corpse in the deliriously off-beat dramedy "Swiss Army Man."

Radcliffe's swing-for-the-fences approach to playing Manny helped "Swiss Army Man" become a hit with both critics and audiences (per RottenTomatoes), and it remains a performance he's apparently very proud of, Radcliffe recently revealed.