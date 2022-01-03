The Huge Mistake You Missed In The Harry Potter Reunion Special

We hate to remind you how old you are, but it's been two whole decades since "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" first hit theaters. In the 20 years since Harry, Ron, and Hermione jumped off the book pages and onto the big screen, "Harry Potter" has proven itself to be one of the biggest franchises of all time, with all eight "Potter" films raking in an astounding $7.7 billion worldwide (via The Numbers). Now, with the "Fantastic Beasts" film series, two lucrative theme parks, and a whole new generation finding their way through Platform 9 3/4, the "Harry Potter" fandom lives on.

"Potter" nostalgia has reached new heights with the release of "Return to Hogwarts," HBO Max's exclusive "Harry Potter" reunion special. Featuring nearly every big name from the films, the special has been a heartwarming opportunity for fans to return to the Wizarding World they love so much. HBO is no stranger to big budget productions. The premium cabler proved it's still tops at the reunion game with their "Friends" reunion, which originally aired in summer 2021.

That said, even the biggest production houses slip up sometimes, and a pretty big error slipped through the cracks during "Return to Hogwarts."