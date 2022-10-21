The Future Trajectory Of The DCEU Rests On Henry Cavill's Shoulders

Contains spoilers for "Black Adam"

The DC Extended Universe has been in a bit of turmoil as of late. This is because of the lacklustre reception of several key movies (via Rotten Tomatoes), as well as the effects of Warner Discoverys' internal workings, which contributed to the dark history of the ultimately cancelled "Batgirl" movie.

At this point, it seems certain that Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" will mark a turning point in the DCEU's future, and not just because Johnson insists that his Teth-Adam will upend the franchise's hierarchy of power. Sure, Black Adam is powerful, but the movie's most interesting character doesn't actually turn up until the very end. You know the cameo we're talking about. The one that features the return of the DCEU's Superman (Henry Cavill), the only guy out there who may or may not be able to keep Black Adam in check.

The thing is, while Johnson might be the kind of A-lister other A-listers want to become when they grow up, Black Adam has rarely been a key character in the DC comics, despite his status as a known and powerful player. Sure, the fact that The Rock is playing him in the DCEU virtually guarantees that the live-action version's star will shine much brighter, but it remains to be seen whether he can do to the DCEU what Robert Downey Jr. did to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As such, the DCEU must turn to another, far more established character if it wants to enjoy the kind of mega-success its Marvel counterpart has. Going by the "Black Adam" stinger, the logical character here is, of course, Superman — which means that the future of the DCEU essentially rests on Henry Cavill's shoulders. Here's why.