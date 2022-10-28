Ryan Murphy Breaks His Silence On The Criticism Of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story From The Victims' Families

Many critics praised "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" when it first premiered to Netflix. As its title suggests, "Dahmer" is a dramatization of the killing spree notoriously perpetrated by real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, portrayed by series co-creator Ryan Murphy's longtime collaborator Evan Peters. At the time of its release, a number of reviewers highlighted the fact that Dahmer is not necessarily its primary point-of-view character but rather, his victims and their lives are oftentimes at the show's forefront.

However, shortly after "Dahmer" became available to Netflix subscribers, it was subject to criticism from multiple relevant parties. Among the backlash to "Dahmer," one production assistant described her time on set as an altogether bad experience. Furthermore, some family members of Dahmer's victims criticized the series for how it mines real-life tragedy for entertainment. Tony Hughes is one such victim of Dahmer's real-life killing spree fictionalized in "Dahmer," and his mother told The Guardian she was unhappy about this in no uncertain terms. "I don't see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there," she said.

Now, for the first time since statements like these started circulating, Murphy has weighed in on the growing pushback against his "Dahmer" show.