Viewers Are All Saying The Same Thing About Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The series premiere of "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" has, so far, drawn limited critical attention with only six reviews listed on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. Many of the positive takes are highlighting the use of victims to tell this horrific story. "It's a creative choice that makes the resulting series endlessly tense while giving this story the weight it deserves," wrote Decider.

Viewers are finding the subject matter equally disturbing, even if many know the details. "Dahmer being an extremely infamous serial killer doesn't make this any easier to watch at all," tweeted @ast0ldbyginger_ "Despite 'knowing what's coming' this is still making me anxious as hell."

Others are applauding the series' performances, particularly Evan Peters' take on Dahmer. For a portion of viewers, the Emmy winner seemed to have been transformed by the complicated portrayal. Twitter user @MrMiller_007 wrote, "Evan Peters is bone chilling. For me its his best work as an actor." They are not alone in their praise of the "American Horror Story" star. @saderdazzee chimed in, saying that the "Monster" was so good that it seriously creeped them out.

Niecy Nash's portrayal of Glenda Cleveland is also receiving acclaim. Cleveland — Dahmer's neighbor at the time — tried to call attention to his crimes on several occasions with police ignoring each attempt. Some viewers hope the actress receives an award or two for her outstanding performance. "I truly hope that Niecy Nash is nominated for an Emmy. Her performance is fantastic," wrote @sagevalentine.