Tommy Avallone On How He Got Names Like Bill Nye And Steve Burns To Offer Insight On I Love You, You Hate Me - Exclusive

On whether it took any convincing to get names like Al Roker, Bill Nye, and Steve Burns to appear, Tommy Avallone said, "Yeah. I don't want to say it was difficult, but it was just scheduling. Thankfully, it was friends of a friend, some of the people who have seen some of my other documentaries or someone on their team [had] seen some of my stuff, or I worked with them before. It was a lot of that boring [networking], and it all worked out."

There were a few characters and actors that Avallone tried to get that didn't work out, but the reasoning was always a technical snafu rather than a refusal. "We did try to get Tinky Winky in this. We interviewed him on Zoom, and he was great, but he was in Europe at the time, and it was going to be difficult to get him out," Avallone explained. He continued, "If you remember Stick Stickly, Stick Stickly was this interstitial thing on Nickelodeon. It was like a Popsicle stick with googly eyes."

While Avallone and his team did score an interview with the character, copyright struck that plan down. "We interviewed Stick Stickly and the voice of Stick Stickly. I've never interviewed a stick before. It was fun to interview him in that," he noted. "We talked to him about serious stuff like where he come[s] from, and the stick answers, and it's so beautiful. But we interviewed a character that comes with a copyright, so we couldn't use it in there. Yeah, we tried to get a murderers' row of children's programming people." All of these names certainly give credibility and depth to the documentary.

