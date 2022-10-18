I Love You, You Hate Me Director Tommy Avallone On Adults' Dark Obsession With Their Childhood - Exclusive Interview

Something that really stuck with me is the comparison Gavin Edwards makes between people having this writhing hatred of Barney and the energy people spend going after actors like Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin in "The Phantom Menace." I think people often dissociate from the fact that behind every one of their favorite or least favorite characters in pop culture, there's a real person. What are your thoughts on this phenomenon and things like harassing actors and review-bombing feminist, LGBTQ+, or diverse shows and films?

We wanted to get a little bit more detail in our talking with them, but I was thankful we at least got to do as much as we did because even with two hours, there's still so much you had to put in there. I find it very interesting how people feel the need to protect their childhood, as if their childhood is all in danger. In doing so, particularly for "Episode I," "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," Jake Lloyd is maybe eight, a young boy playing Anakin Skywalker. All these "Star Wars" fans from the original movies are bashing the movie, bashing him and Jar Jar Binks. The actor for Jar Jar Binks almost killed himself. But particularly, they're saving their childhood. "You're ruining my childhood, George Lucas." But in doing so, they actually ruined Jake Lloyd's childhood. This kid got bashed nonstop [in] high school [and] college. It's very upsetting to see what happened to him all because he did this movie and [the actions of] "Star Wars" fans.

Going into this documentary, I expected a bit more drama and scandal behind the scenes of the show, but instead, most of the tensest moments come from the public's hatred of this purple dinosaur. Did you go in expecting that, or were you also surprised that there wasn't a bit more scandal?

I'm not an ambulance chaser. I wasn't trying to find that sort of thing. A lot of people talk about the dark side of "Barney" from our trailer, but it's not the dark side of "Barney"; it's the dark side of us. Why [does our] culture need to do these things or feel that we have to do this? "Barney," more or less, played it straight. There [are] some weird characters, and I'm using "weird" as a positive way that worked on "Barney," so there is some stuff there. But here's this character that was created to teach us how to love, and we said, "No, thank you." Why was that? The tagline, love, hugs, and American rage — and that's the American way.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.