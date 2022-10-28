Stephen Colbert Reveals His Picks For The Next Daily Show Host

On "Hell of a Week with Charlemagne tha God," Stephen Colbert said that he likes the idea of Roy Wood Jr., Jessica Williams, or Amber Ruffin stepping up as hosts of "The Daily Show," all solid choices given their collective experience. Wood, who humorously picked at Trevor Noah after the host mentioned him during his official departure announcement on "The Daily Show," is a current correspondent.

Williams appeared on "The Daily Show" as a correspondent from 2012 to 2016, having the chance to be a part of both the Jon Stewart and the Noah era. Since leaving the series, Williams has gone on to some impressive Hollywood success, which Colbert brought up with Charlemagne, specifically her role as Eulalie "Lally" Hicks in the "Fantastic Beasts" movies.

Meanwhile, Ruffin may not have served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show," but besides hosting her own project on Peacock, "The Amber Ruffin Show," the comedian also worked as a writer for "Late Night with Seth Meyers" from 2014 to 2019. We'll have to wait until early next year to see just who Comedy Central chooses. At this point, however, we could see more than one host. The network is reportedly considering having a rotating set of hosts, which would be a first for "The Daily Show."