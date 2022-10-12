The Daily Show Sets The Dates For Trevor Noah's Departure And The Debut Of Its Next Era

"The Daily Show" has been a staple of Comedy Central since the mid-1990s, and for good reason. As a comedy program first and a news program second, it's found ways to take dour news stories and make light of them without missing the mark when it comes to educating viewers. Of course, this wouldn't work without talented and knowledgeable comedians behind the "Daily Show" news desk. Craig Kilborn took on the job first from 1996 to 1998, affording Jon Stewart the chance to take over in 1999. However, come 2015, he decided to leave the program behind as well.

With Stewart gone, "The Daily Show" pressed on with a new host: Trevor Noah. In no time flat, the rising star proved a perfect fit for the show as he hilariously covered a range of news stories from week to week. Although, much like those who helped establish "The Daily Show" before him, he wouldn't spend the rest of his career as its host. In late September of 2022, it came to light that after seven years of working on the series, Noah planned on moving on from it in favor of other professional ventures. Comedy Central confirmed that the show would live on following his departure.

At the time he announced his farewell, Trevor Noah wasn't sure when his final "Daily Show" episode would come. A mere few weeks later, we know when he'll say his final farewell and when a new era for the series will begin.