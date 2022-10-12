The Daily Show Sets The Dates For Trevor Noah's Departure And The Debut Of Its Next Era
"The Daily Show" has been a staple of Comedy Central since the mid-1990s, and for good reason. As a comedy program first and a news program second, it's found ways to take dour news stories and make light of them without missing the mark when it comes to educating viewers. Of course, this wouldn't work without talented and knowledgeable comedians behind the "Daily Show" news desk. Craig Kilborn took on the job first from 1996 to 1998, affording Jon Stewart the chance to take over in 1999. However, come 2015, he decided to leave the program behind as well.
With Stewart gone, "The Daily Show" pressed on with a new host: Trevor Noah. In no time flat, the rising star proved a perfect fit for the show as he hilariously covered a range of news stories from week to week. Although, much like those who helped establish "The Daily Show" before him, he wouldn't spend the rest of his career as its host. In late September of 2022, it came to light that after seven years of working on the series, Noah planned on moving on from it in favor of other professional ventures. Comedy Central confirmed that the show would live on following his departure.
At the time he announced his farewell, Trevor Noah wasn't sure when his final "Daily Show" episode would come. A mere few weeks later, we know when he'll say his final farewell and when a new era for the series will begin.
Noah will wrap up his Daily Show tenure in early December
As revealed by Variety on October 12, 2022, the final appearance of Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show" is right around the corner. His final episode will reach the airwaves on December 8, 2022, and as the publication notes, this gives him and the team ample time to pull off the midterm election special from Atlanta, Georgia, and reminisce about his time at the forefront of the program. Additionally, once Noah's last episode has aired, "The Daily Show" will take a break until January 17, 2023, and when it returns, a "reinvented" take on the long-running show will begin. A new host has yet to be selected, but one of these three comedians would make a great successor.
Now that he's stepping away from "The Daily Show," expect to see Trevor Noah try out other creative mediums. He's reportedly interested in becoming a producer on various projects — work he's become increasingly more invested in over the years. We'll have to wait and see what exactly his next steps are beyond "The Daily Show" in the coming months. "Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on 'The Daily Show,' and we're grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years," said president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy in a statement.
Even though they're about to part ways, it stands to reason that Trevor Noah's future and that of "The Daily Show" are indeed bright.