The Daily Show May Experiment With Rotating Hosts

"The Daily Show" has long been a fixture on Comedy Central for longer than one might have expected. Originally premiering in 1996, "The Daily Show" is basically a news program with a slightly different take than many other contemporary news outlets. That's because the primary slant of "The Daily Show" is that of comedy, and through that lens, current events are broken down into easily digestible jokes. Typically, there is a host who presents the daily events, as well as hilarious correspondents who often go out into the field to pursue a story. Each episode generally features an interview as well, and these can be with pop culture figures, politicians, scientists, authors, and whoever else might be of interest.

Considering how long "The Daily Show" has been on the air, it makes sense why hosts may come and go. For those that have been with the show since its beginning, the very first host of "The Daily Show" was Craig Kilborn, who hosted the show from 1996 to 1998. After Kilborn departed the show, Jon Stewart was the next to pick up the reins, and he hosted "The Daily Show" from 1999 to 2015. Now with the recent news of Jon Stewart's replacement, Trevor Noah, leaving the show, Comedy Central once again needs to find a new anchor, and it looks like they might try something unconventional.