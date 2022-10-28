Fox Airs Touching Memorial To Leslie Jordan During Call Me Kat

On October 24, 2022, the entertainment world was hit with the devastating news that prolific actor and comedian Leslie Jordan had died. At the age of 67, Jordan was involved in a fatal car accident that was believed to be brought on by an undisclosed medical emergency. In the aftermath of this news reaching the public, colleagues from across the entertainment world, as well as Jordan's countless fans around the globe, came together to celebrate his life and career — a career that spanned decades and screens big and small.

In addition to taking part in numerous stage productions, Jordan became a semi-regular face at the movies. Some of his most noteworthy titles include 1993's "Jason Goes to Hell," 2000's "Sordid Lives," and 2011's "The Help," among others, but he really hit his stride on television. From "Will & Grace" to "Ally McBeal" to "American Horror Story," the Chattanooga, Tennessee-born actor proved as versatile as he was funny. What would become his final television credit, "Call Me Kat," premiered in 2021, courtesy of Fox and creator Darlene Hunt.

To honor the memory of Leslie Jordan, Fox aired a touching memorial to the late Hollywood icon during a recent episode of "Call Me Kat."