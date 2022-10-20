Chloë Grace Moretz And Jack Reynor On Playing Sibling Virtual Reality Gamers In The Peripheral - Exclusive Interview

In Prime Video's new series "The Peripheral," Chloë Grace Moretz plays Flynne Fisher, a young woman who lives in the rural American South in 2032. Given her circumstances, most people would overlook Flynne, but when it comes to the world of virtual reality gaming, Flynne is hard to miss. In fact, Flynne is such a talented gamer that when her veteran brother Burton, played by Jack Reynor, needs help with a game, he turns to her. So when a mysterious company sends Burton a futuristic headset and offers to pay him to test it, he enlists Flynne's help once again.

Flynne finds herself in London in 2099 in a game that feels more realistic than anything she's ever experienced before. And soon, she discovers that what she thought was VR is actually real, leaving Flynne to uncover who is responsible for projecting her consciousness into the future and why. At the same time, she and Burton must defend their home and family against forces they don't understand.

"The Peripheral," adapted from William Gibson's book of the same name, is a heady science fiction adventure full of mysterious places and people, but at its core is the loyal sibling relationship between Flynne and Burton, which Moretz and Reynor capture in all its nuance and complexity. In an exclusive interview with Looper, the actors discussed their onscreen and offscreen sibling bond, what Moretz wanted to convey about female gamers, and how Reynor felt about bringing Flynne's VR avatar to life.