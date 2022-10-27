The One Mia Queen Plotline Arrow's Katherine McNamara Needs Resolved In The CW's Remaining DC Shows - Exclusive

The cool thing about the current DC shows on The CW is the possibility of exploring AU versions of beloved characters since nothing is connected. When asked if she'd like to play around with an AU version Mia, Katherine McNamara said, "Some of the aspects we saw in [the 'Armageddon' episode of 'The Flash'] were very interesting. Mia is very much this lone wolf, and she has a hard time opening up to people and has a hard time being on a team. She grew so much while she was on 'Arrow.'" Fans watched Mia Queen go through quite a lot during her tenure in the Arrowverse, but McNamara still sees options to continue Mia's arc a bit further.

"Then, we saw her a year later, having been so obsessed with the hunt for her brother and so consumed by her guilt in the matter. Seeing where that pushes her and seeing her on that precipice is interesting," McNamara continued. "Getting to push that a bit farther, given whatever has happened to William, might be harrowing, but also might open up some new colors to Mia."

Yet there's one aspect of Mia that deserves more exploration. McNamara noted, "I would like to see Mia find some love. She's very lonely. She needs a hug, somebody to love her. She's caught between the two Diggle brothers, and who knows, maybe there's someone else out there in the Arrowverse."

"Walker Independence" airs Thursdays on The CW, with episodes streaming on the website the next day.