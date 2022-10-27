Kevin Feige Offers Nothing But Support For James Gunn's Move To DC

DC dropped a bomb when they announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran had been tapped to lead DC Studios, overseeing film, television, and animation for the comic book giant (per Variety). Gunn, being one of the few people to work with both Marvel and DC, is revered by comic fans for his work on "Guardians of the Galaxy," "The Suicide Squad," and, of course, his "Peacemaker" series on HBO. "We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved ... We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told." Hopefully, Gunn will be able to turn around the struggling DC Extended Universe, or, as all the quotes coming from DC now call it, the DC Universe or DCU.

When Gunn posted the news to Twitter, he was inundated with congratulations from fans and celebrities alike. Comic writers J.M. DeMatteis and Marv Wolfman congratulated Gunn in the comments section, with Gunn responding by thanking them for their inspiration. Musician Jeff Rosenstock, writer Patrick Schumacker, and actor Michael Rosenbaum added their congratulations, too. Fans started immediately making requests of Gunn, such as @philipshiba, who asked Gunn to bring back Zack Snyder for some "Justice League" sequels, and @wherelightis85, who hoped for a Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn romance in live-action.

But with Gunn still having one foot in Marvel as he makes his move at DC, how does the MCU head, Kevin Feige, feel about the announcement?