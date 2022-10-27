Keke Palmer Has A Wonderful Pitch For A Will Smith Action-Comedy Team-Up

Given the breadth of genres that both Keke Palmer and Will Smith have acted in, the two could probably do any type of film together. But Palmer's proposal seems too good to pass up. The actor told Variety that if Smith is game on doing more comedic films, she's got some intriguing ideas, including one that would essentially see them team up similar to "Lethal Weapon" or "Ride Along." "[I'd like to do] an action-comedy of some sort, kinda like a haphazard duo that shouldn't be together but we are together," Palmer said. "Maybe I'm like a know-it-all punk and he kind of shows me the ropes."

Palmer's pitch has the makings of a buddy cop blockbuster, to which Smith is no stranger. Some of the actor's biggest movie hits, including "Bad Boys" and "Men in Black," fall within the genre. But it's Palmer's other idea for their team-up that seems like a fantastic gamble. "I'm good for — not a reboot, an original but conceptual similarity to 'Look Who's Talking,'" she told Variety. "I'm ready to be Kirstie Alley. Let's go!" In the 1989 film, Alley plays Mollie, a single mother who enters into a romantic relationship with a cab driver named James (John Travolta). But the kicker is that the audience can understand Mollie's infant son, Mikey, whose inner voice is provided by Bruce Willis. The concept of "Look Who's Talking" is already wild; we could only imagine what a new original film in the same spirit could deliver.