Keke Palmer Appreciates That Jordan Peele Doesn't Spoil All The Details Of His Movies For The Actors While Filming

Though he's more than a capable hand in front of the camera, there's no denying at this point that Jordan Peele excels behind it as well. With loads of experience in entertainment behind him, Peele made his directorial debut in 2017 with the horror thriller "Get Out." The Daniel Kaluuya-led feature received rave reviews upon its theatrical release and remains a highlight of Peele's filmography. However, instead of calling it a one-and-done with this homerun of a feature, he has continued to unveil entertaining and thought-provoking movies for theatergoers to enjoy.

Following up on "Get Out," Jordan Peele debuted "Us" in 2019 — another horror film that keeps audiences engaged narratively while examining several real-life social and political themes. For the second time in a row, Peele produced a critical favorite, paving the way for his most recent effort, "Nope." Though not as well-received as his previous films, the 2022 title is still a favorite among supporters of Peele's works. All in all, the longtime comedy actor has proven himself a consistent and skilled filmmaker who, as it turns out, has an actor-friendly directing method that doesn't harm the project in question.

According to "Nope" star Keke Palmer, one of the best parts of Jordan Peele's directorial style is that he doesn't spoil the story for the actors involved.