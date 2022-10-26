Bob Chapek Commits To Diversity In Disney's Storytelling

The Walt Disney Company has seen numerous changes throughout its nearly 100 years of creating magical memories for viewers young and old. As a company that has been around for such a long time, Disney has always reflected the current social, cultural and political climate to ensure that it can reach the widest possible audience out there. However, in the last few years, with the world being as divided as it is, it has been a difficult task for the company. Nevertheless, they have stood to the challenge, with Walt Disney Company Chief Creative Officer Bob Chapek at the head of it all. Chapek, who was originally the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products for nearly 20 years, took on the role of CEO of the entire company following Bob Iger's departure in February 2020 (via The Los Angeles Times). Since then, Chapek has had plenty of hurdles to go through, most prominently having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as it shut down the company's worldwide theme parks (via The Verge) and halted several of their most anticipated releases and productions (via Reuters).

However, one of Chapek's most pressing duties has been dealing with the company's handling of representation. As a company, Disney has had far from the cleanest record of politically correct examples of proper representation throughout its history, with several of its classic films from "Dumbo" to "Aladdin" containing some dated stereotypes. Thankfully, Chapek is committed to keeping Disney as inclusive and diverse as possible.