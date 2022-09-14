The Little Mermaid Trailer Just Reached An Unfortunate Milestone

A vocal (and toxic) minority of the Disney fandom is making it clear that the live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" won't be part of their world anytime soon. For the company, revisiting classic storylines in this format is nothing new. "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson transformed into Belle in 2017's "Beauty and the Beast," while Tom Hanks took on Geppetto for the newly-released "Pinocchio." But neither update caused an uproar among quite like "The Little Mermaid." Wonder why ... ?

It's been just over a year since Disney announced the film, which is set to drop in May 2023. Portraying the iconic undersea princess is Halle Bailey, who you can catch on Freeform's "Grown-ish" or as part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. According to Variety, Anika Noni Rose, voice of Tiana in 2009's "The Princess and the Frog," is the only other Black actress to play a Disney princess, so the casting is certainly historic.

Since the official teaser trailer's release, videos have gone viral of young Black girls expressing their excitement over this profound act of representation. In fact, at the recent D23 expo in Anaheim, California, Bailey received a standing ovation from the audience. A longtime fan of the 1989 original, she told Variety, "I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they're special and that they should be a princess in every single way. There's no reason that they shouldn't be. That reassurance was something that I needed."

Enter: the trolls. Anger toward "The Little Mermaid" ultimately earned the YouTube trailer an ignominious distinction, though fortunately not one that's likely to impact the success of the project.