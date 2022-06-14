The Iconic Sci-Fi Movies That Inspired Pixar's Lightyear

The inside scoop on the films that inspired "Lightyear" came in a video interview with Beyond the Trailer. And when asked whether there were any older sci-fi movies swimming around in the new film's DNA, director Angus MacLane answered with a distinct era, saying, "Mostly the ones from 1977 to 1987." Then, after confusingly listing off a few more release years, producer Galyn Susman reminded MacLane that he was in fact allowed to name the specific titles in question (it's always good to be on the safe side when doing press for a Disney movie!).

At this point, MacLane finally named the following films: "Star Wars," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "The Empire Strikes Back," "Return of the Jedi," "The Road Warrior" (often referred to as "Mad Max 2" nowadays), and "RoboCop," as well as the films in the "Alien" franchise, and "Star Trek." MacLane also placed an emphasis on the thrillers that hit theaters in the wake of "Star Wars."

If the quality of these movies is any indication, "Lightyear" certainly isn't playing around with any sub-par influences. And according to the film's current Rotten Tomatoes score of 82%, critics seem to think that quality is reflected in the finished product. In any event, you can't deny that the makers of "Lightyear" were inspired by the best sci-fi movies of all-time.