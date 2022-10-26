I Love You, You Hate Me Director On The Hypocrisy Of Star Wars Fans Bashing Jake Lloyd - Exclusive

In the documentary, journalist Gavin Edwards makes the comparison between people having this writhing hatred of Barney and the energy people spend going after actors like Jake Lloyd. Director Tommy Avallone gave Looper his thoughts about why fans review-bomb shows and harass actors. "We wanted to get a little bit more detail in our talking with them, but I was thankful we at least got to do as much as we did because even with two hours, there's still so much you had to put in there."

Avallone noted fans' innate need to preserve their nostalgia and attack anything that might threaten it. "People feel the need to protect their childhood, as if their childhood is all in danger," he explained. "In doing so, particularly for 'Episode I,' 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,' Jake Lloyd is maybe eight, a young boy playing Anakin Skywalker. All these 'Star Wars' fans from the original movies are bashing the movie, bashing him and Jar Jar Binks."

People often treat actors as if they're not humans with feelings, and the results can ruin and even threaten someone's life. "The actor for Jar Jar Binks almost killed himself. But particularly, they're saving their childhood. 'You're ruining my childhood, George Lucas.' But in doing so, they actually ruined Jake Lloyd's childhood," Avallone added. "This kid got bashed nonstop [in] high school [and] college. It's very upsetting to see what happened to him all because he did this movie and [the actions of] 'Star Wars' fans."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.