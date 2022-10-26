Kat Coiro Recalls The Wild Way Charlie Cox Did His Own Stunts In She-Hulk - Exclusive

We asked Kat Coiro if she had any fun stories from Charlie Cox's time on the show, and she shared her thoughts on his stuntwork — and that he won't be disappearing from the MCU any time soon. "Speaking to the future, Charlie now has his own series that Marvel is putting out with 18 episodes, so that's really exciting. He's such a joy to work with," Coiro said.

"When he jumps off the roof in the episode, he did that by himself and shocked everyone. He was like, 'Can I have a little pad?' Then suddenly, he flipped off the roof, and we were all like, 'Did Charlie just do that by himself?' He's so used to doing stunts for many years, but it took us all by surprise." Less surprising was how well Cox and Tatiana Maslany worked together: "Their chemistry is electric," Coiro said.

While it's clear that Cox loves his character and his work in the MCU, he's not the only one. "My one little fun story about that episode is our editor, Jamie, is the world's biggest 'Daredevil' fan," Coiro recalled. "Having her edit that episode, I feel like, gives it a special magic because she was in love with the character and in love with every little thing that he did and knows his history and added a layer to the whole episode."

The first season of "She-Hulk" is now streaming on Dinsey+.